Nicki Minaj Says Husband Kenneth Petty Was In ‘Security Mode’ When He Pushed A Singer For Her

Nicki Minaj is making peace with her Trinidadian fans after Kenneth Petty was violent toward singer Iwer George at Carnival.

The “Super Bass” rapper was in Trinidad and Tobago earlier this week for the annual celebration. She brought along Petty for the events, cementing their first Carnival as a married couple.

According to Hollywood Life, things took a left turn after Minaj, Petty, and George were in the same area. George, who has songs like “Conch Shell,” “Boom Boom Time,” and “Carnival Come Back Again,” was performing near the couple during the event. At one point in the performance, George reached out to Minaj, possibly to get her to join in on the fun. While Minaj was smiling and dancing along, Petty reportedly didn’t like what he was seeing and was caught pushing George’s arm away in a short clip. He then followed up by scowling at the singer, which could’ve been a warning that he wasn’t playing any games.

Although George has reportedly brushed off the exchange with Petty, Minaj felt the need to apologize to her fans on his behalf via Instagram. The “Chun-Li” rapper took to her comments and explained that Petty was doing what he thought would protect his wifey. She also said that her husband is still learning the customs in her native land, and wasn’t aware that physical touch is the norm during the festivities.

“Allyuh like sh*t eh? I go cus all yuh real fkn stink yuh know?” she wrote, as quoted by Hollywood Life. “[Kenneth] don’t understand about our culture. I apologize on his behalf. He’s always in security mode. All love. Love my country to death. Love my [people] to death. Period. … I should’ve told him it’s a very comfortable family atmosphere. He’s never been to a carnival in his life. Not even in Brooklyn, babe.”

Since they went public back in 2018, Petty has stayed very close to Minaj at events. The rapper recently shared a video of herself posing for paparazzi photos during a Marc Jacobs fashion show. Petty slightly stepped away from Minaj so the pictures can be taken. However, the New York native was by the door so they could walk into the show together.

The altercation with George comes after Petty allegedly got into a more serious one back in January. He was with Minaj at a boutique when they ran into her ex, Meek Mill. According to TMZ, the two had an exchange of words, which almost turned physical. Minaj and Meek dated for two years back in 2015.