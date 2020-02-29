Britney Spears Rocks White Patterned Satin Crop Top That Was Reportedly ‘Very Expensive’ On Instagram

Britney Spears rocked a white crop top in a recent post on her Instagram page and had a lot to say about it in the caption of the post. The blouse featured puffy sleeves and had a pattern of large orange flowers smattered all over it. Britney wore her blond hair loose in the photo and wore it swept off to one side. In the photo, she stood in front of a red wall. She appeared to have accentuated her eyes with dark liner and seemed to sport pink lip gloss as well.

In her caption, Britney revealed that the top was made from silk satin fabric and that she purchased it from Intermix Online, a retailer that sells luxury fashion items. The “Gimme More” singer said that the top was expensive which makes sense considering its source.

Britney also said that she wore the top specifically for this photoshoot but didn’t state whether the images were for anything other than Instagram consumption.

The post accumulated over 50,000 likes in under 30 minutes and more than 1,300 Instagram users have commented on it thus far. In the caption, several of her ardent followers raved over the photo.

“Lol, you’re so adorable! We love you GODNEY!” one person wrote.

“You look so innocent and cute as a button!!” another added.

“You are a good soul Brit,” a third Instagram user added. “My spirit really gets you.”

Others responded to her comments about the top being pricey.

“Queen of buying expensive stuff,” a fourth person remarked.

Others joked about the fact that Britney, a popstar who has sold millions of albums, was concerned about the price of a top.

In a post before this photo, Britney rocked a green snakeskin bikini as she lay on a yellow and white striped towel at the beach. She paired the two-piece swimsuit with a white cowboy hat and dark sunglasses. She appeared to wear her hair in a low ponytail as she soaked up the sun. Although she didn’t add a geotag to the photo, the mother-of-three had previously said that she was on vacation in Maui.

That snakeskin bikini isn’t the only swimsuit she has worn recently as she also posted a video of herself in which she had fun on a shoreline while wearing a yellow two-piece.

“Such a great place,” she wrote in the caption of the clip.

This video has been seen over 1.5 million times so far and close to 3,000 Instagram users have commented on it so far.