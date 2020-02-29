‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Mariah’s World Implodes

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly preview video teases big things for Abby and Chance while Mariah lights the match to the dumpster fire that is her life.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz) heat up as the week begins. She’s recently made a significant change and handed over The Grand Phoenix Hotel to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). At the same time, Chance decided to try to neutralize Phyllis, and he even received Adam’s (Mark Grossman) blessing and hired Kevin (Greg Rikaart) to help. Now, they’re enjoying some adult time together. It looks like Abby and Chance are starting to get a bit more serious, but does that mean marriage is in their future? Possibly, but Abby is likely a bit gun shy after losing Arturo (Jason Canela) last year despite their splashy engagement announcement.

Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) makes a grave mistake. She accused Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) of sleeping with Tanner (Chase Coleman) while they’re on tour together. Then, instead of talking things through, Mariah slammed her laptop shut and refused to answer Tessa’s call when she called back. However, when Tessa stops responding to Mariah’s texts, Mariah immediately assumes the worst. Lola (Sasha Calle) and Lindsay (Kirby Bliss Blanton) try to talk her down, but Mariah has gone off the deep end entirely.

When Mariah goes home, Lindsay decides to go with her. However, instead of providing a friendly ear and a shoulder to cry on, Lindsay sleeps with Mariah. That is bad enough. Then, Tessa walks in during the aftermath because she’d come back to Genoa City to talk things through with Mariah in person. Tessa instantly realizes that something huge happened between her girlfriend and the bartender, and she is not at all pleased.

Several times in their relationship, Tessa has broken Mariah’s trust by not telling her the truth, and it took them a while to get to a place where Mariah could trust Tessa. However, Tessa never cheated on Mariah. Mariah’s cheating is a big issue that Tessa might not be able to get over even if she eventually learns that not only did Mariah lose her job, but also Mariah’s mother Sharon (Sharon Case) has breast cancer.

Ultimately, Mariah ends up crying to Sharon. She realizes what a major mistake she made, and Mariah tells her mom that her life is a complete dumpster fire, and she lit the match. Although Sharon is struggling with her cancer treatment, she’s never too busy to listen to Mariah. Of course, there’s a good chance that Tessa will never trust Mariah again, and things could be over for them.