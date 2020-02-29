WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon’s Odd True Feelings On Bray Wyatt Vs. John Cena At ‘WrestleMania 36’

The WWE boss sure has a weird way of looking at a match with no title on the line.

Everyone around the wrestling world thought that WWE would have Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt going into WrestleMania 36 as a champion. That won’t end up being the case as Goldberg defeated him for the Universal Championship at Super ShowDown and all plans appear to have changed. Still, Vince McMahon is of the belief that the match he has in mind for The Fiend will be big enough on its own without any gold on the line.

Goldberg’s title win at the event in Saudi Arabia shocked a lot of people as everyone kind of thought he was back for a one-off deal. Now, the rumors for WrestleMania 36 have Goldberg defending his newly won belt against Roman Reigns while Wyatt is heading off in an entirely different direction.

The rumors for WrestleMania 36 have changed a lot in the last 24 hours with John Cena reportedly being next in line for The Fiend. Original speculation had Cena returning to WWE to start up a program with Elias for a the big pay-per-view, but that appears to have been altered.

According to Pro Sports Extra, Vince McMahon has absolutely no problem with Cena vs. Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. As a matter of fact, the big boss of WWE actually sees that match on the same level as championship matches on the card.

The report states that the current plan is for Wyatt and Cena to face off at WrestleMania 36. In the eyes of Vince, this bout between the two veteran superstars is “just as good as a championship match.”

Additionally, the report stated that Wyatt isn’t involved in a title match at the PPV because The Fiend is “shot.” The WWE source for Pro Sports Extra continued on to say that Wyatt and his character has already “lost all momentum” that he’s gained over the last year.

Ever since his return with the new gimmick, Wyatt has been dominant on Friday Night SmackDown. He’s been shown as almost totally unbeatable with coming off as almost invincible at times, and that was still how he was booked against Goldberg as well.

During the match, Wyatt got back up from spear after spear delivered by Goldberg and was only finished off by a Jackhammer. The Fiend had been built up very strong for a long time, and that may be why his match with Cena is being seen on such a high level still.

John Cena has not wrestled since January of 2019 and hasn’t even been seen on WWE television since last summer. Now, he’s returning to Friday Night SmackDown and likely going to start a program with Bray Wyatt for a match at WrestleMania 36, but only time will tell if those rumors are true. It may not have a title on the line, but Vince McMahon still believes it is a match on the very same level.