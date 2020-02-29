Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Revealing Blue Dress

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her eager Instagram followers with her latest post, a double Instagram update that showed off her curves in a revealing blue dress. The stunner snapped the photo in Gold Coast, Queensland, as she indicated in the geotag of the post. She appeared to be outside, with an outdoor oven visible behind her.

In the first snap, Tarsha leaned against a white railing and stared directly at the camera. Her ensemble was simple yet super sexy, as she rocked a blue tank dress with a scoop neckline. The neckline revealed a scandalous amount of cleavage, and the thin spaghetti straps stretched over her bronzed shoulders. The dress had a body-con fit that clung to her curves and ruched details that skimmed over her toned physique.

Tarsha added two delicate necklaces as accessories, and otherwise kept the embellishments to a minimum. The bombshell from Australia wore her hair in an eye-catching style that added a pop of visual interest to her outfit. Her long locks were pulled up into a sleek high ponytail, and hair was wrapped around the ponytail itself to obscure any elastic holding it together. Her hair cascaded down her chest in waves for a gorgeous look.

Tarsha’s makeup was done in neutral tones, with a nude shade on her lined lips and bold brows. Her long lashes accentuated her gorgeous eyes, and she added a bit of pale shadow in the inner corners of her eyes to make her eyes pop.

The second snap in her Instagram update was very similar to the first, with her pose altering only slightly. Regardless, her fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snaps, and the post received over 8,800 likes within just three hours.

The smoking hot post also received 113 comments within the same three hour time span.

“Okay queen,” one fan said, followed by a flame emoji.

“How are you so pretty,” another fan questioned.

Another follower couldn’t seem to decide which element he liked the most, and said “so perfect. Hair style, makeup, necklace, dress very gorgeous. The dream girl.”

“You look so good in blue,” another fan added, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

Tarsha isn’t afraid to show off her insane physique in even skimpier attire than mini dresses. Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha shared a post in which she rocked pink lingerie while she lounged around in bed. The pale pink hue looked incredible against her bronzed skin.