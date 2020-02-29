Sophia Bush Lands The Lead Role In A New CBS Medical Drama Pilot Called ‘Good Sam’

Sophia Bush has landed her next role in a CBS medical drama pilot called Good Sam, reports Deadline.

According to the article, Bush will play “a talented yet stifled heart surgeon who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma.”

Sam’s conflict becomes further complicated by the fact her boss is her father, Griff. He eventually wakes up from his coma and wants to dive back into surgery, but Sam has to keep an eye on him. He underestimates her skills and talents, even when she steps up to take over as chief of surgery in his absence.

Bush tweeted about the news earlier today on her Twitter account and also shared the news on her Instagram account, too.

This is the former One Tree Hill star’s second potential pilot to be in contention for pick-up at CBS. Last year she was set to star in a thriller pilot called Surveillance, but it failed to get a pick-up from the network.

The actress recently appeared in an episode of This Is Us and recently joined the cast of Disney’s upcoming Love, Victor, a spin-off series based on the film, Love, Simon. Aside from One Tree Hill, some of her most famous roles include Chicago P.D. and John Tucker Must Die. Good Sam will be a change of pace for the actress, who has yet to star in a medical drama.

While it is unlikely that CBS will make any announcements about whether or not Good Sam gets ordered to series until the upfronts later this year, it will most likely be slated for the upcoming fall 2020 schedule if it does get picked up for a full season.

Fans of Bush were overjoyed by the news of her latest project and quickly congregated in the comments section of her announcement tweet to express their excitement and hope for the show to move forward at the network.

“Take. Over. The. World!!!! Love you sis!” responded her former co-star and close friend, Hilarie Burton. She also added several clapping and sparkling heart emoji to her comment.

“Congratulations Sophia!! So looking forward to seeing you on my TV again,” raved another user.

Last month, The Inquisitr reported that the outspoken actress had recently admitted to standing up to her bosses on One Tree Hill. She revealed that she was pressured into doing “inappropriate” scenes in her underwear but fought against it since her character, Brooke Davis, was only 16-years-old.