Dana White On Donald Trump Friendship, Says ‘I Don’t Give A Sh*t’ If UFC Loses Fans Over It

Dana White defended his friendship with Donald Trump and called him an 'amazing guy.'

UFC president Dana White spoke about his friendship with Donald Trump saying nothing but wonderful things about him. When asked if he was afraid of losing UFC fans because of his friendship with Trump he said “that’s [their] problem, not mine.”

White is not only the president of the UFC but a prominent face of the league who has never been shy to voice strong opinions, or use strong language when doing so. According to MMA Junkie, the 50-year-old businessman went to visit Trump in Cologrado Springs, Colorado earlier in the month and ended up giving an impromptu speech in front of thousands of supporters at Broadmoor World Arena.

The UFC honcho did not voice his political opinion during the address but did speak highly of Trump as a person. TMZ caught up to White recently and asked him about campaigning for the president. White claims Trump called him up and the original plan was for the two friends to just hang out.

“We flew over to Colorado for the day and then back to Vegas. We were just hanging out and talking fights. I wasn’t even supposed to speak that day,” he told the outlet.

Trump flew his friend out on Air Force One and even though White has seen a lot as president of the UFC he was blown away by the experience calling it “insane.” Speaking to TMZ he commented on Trump’s loyalty and said the two have had a longstanding close relationship.

“This guy…is such a good friend and such a loyal, amazing guy. He is a great guy. He’s been a friend of mine for a long time,” White revealed.

The President is here and the boos are deafening. #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/MbQdKIvuil — Ricardo Montero (@RicardoMonteroH) November 3, 2019

The TMZ interviewer then asked how the UFC president would respond to losing fans because they do not agree with him supporting Trump. White said he did not care if people have issues with his friendship and believes it’s not his problem.

“I could give a sh*t. I don’t give a sh*t. If you don’t like me because I’m friends with this guy, that’s your problem, not mine.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump was in attendance for UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden this past November after White personally invited him. Video showed the world-famous arena filling with boos when Trump was put on the big screen. A reporter who shared the clip described the sound as “deafening.” There were however a small group of supporters outside the arena waiting to greet Trump when he left.