NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Would Enable Warriors To Build ‘Five-Year Dynasty,’ Says Colin Cowherd

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his future with the Milwaukee Bucks. Though he’s currently focused on winning the NBA championship title in the 2019-20 NBA season, some people have already started talking about his potential departure from the Bucks, whether it will be this offseason or when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2021. In the trade speculations surrounding the Bucks superstars, one NBA team frequently emerged as the favorite landing spot – the Golden State Warriors.

In a recent episode of The Herd With Colin Cowherd, which is currently posted on Twitter, Fox Sports 1 analyst Colin Cowherd discussed a variety of topics, including the rumors linking Antetokounmpo to the Warriors. Most people may think that it’s still too early to talk about the end of Antetokounmpo’s stint in Milwaukee, but Cowherd believes that the Giannis-to-Warriors trade speculations are “real.” Cowherd thinks that the chances that Antetokounmpo would leave the Bucks for the Warriors would increase if Milwaukee fails to at least fully dominate the Eastern Conference in the 2019-20 NBA season.

Cowherd believes that if the Warriors succeed to acquire Antetokounmpo and add him to their championship core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, they would have a strong chance of building a “five-year dynasty.

“You thought (Kevin) Durant and the Warriors were good. Durant’s gone. Giannis, Steph, Draymond and Klay. No thank you. You just might as well set your clock to those guys in the Finals,” Cowherd said, as transcribed by The Mercury News. “If Khris Middleton does for Milwaukee what he did last year in the playoffs and shrinks, Giannis is gone. Giannis will go from ‘Khris Middleton is my No. 2,’ to ‘Steph is my No. 2, Klay is my No. 3, Draymond is my No. 4.’ That is a five-year dynasty. you don’t want anything to do with that. That would be like Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen’s Bulls. That would be an all-time team and Giannis knows it.”

Though the Bucks haven’t shown any strong indication that they are planning to make Antetokounmpo available on the trading block this summer, Cowherd thinks that the Warriors have already started making preparations for such a scenario to happen. The Warriors traded for Andrew Wiggins not to permanently address their major problem in the wing but to use him as the main trade chip to get Antetokounmpo in the 2020 NBA offseason. Wiggins perfectly matches Antetokounmpo’s salary and to further convince the Bucks to engage in a blockbuster deal, the Warriors could also include their own 2020 first-round pick in the trade package, together with the future first-round selection they got from the Minnesota Timberwolves before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline.