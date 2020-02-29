WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Speaks On Coronavirus And Possibly Cancelling ‘WrestleMania 36’

The disease has rightfully caught the attention of everyone around the world.

There are millions of people around the world who are currently concerned about the Coronavirus, and that includes those in WWE. In a little over one month, the biggest wrestling event of the year will take place in Tampa, and it will attract people from dozens of countries. With the deadly virus causing problems in numerous locations, Stephanie McMahon has addressed the possibility of having to cancel WrestleMania 36.

At the beginning of April, all of WWE and thousands upon thousands of fans will be in Tampa for the big pay-per-view. Everyone is hoping to have a great time with some amazing wrestling action, but what if the event doesn’t end up happening?

The Coronavirus is a cause of concern around the globe and many are wondering how seriously WWE is looking at it. With April 5, 2020, right around the corner, Stephanie McMahon spoke with the Tampa Bay Times about the big event and how they’re going to handle that many people all in one place.

While WrestleMania 36 seems to be the company’s number one priority right now, McMahon states that other things come first.

“The health and safety of not only our fan base, but also our superstars, really does come first. We don’t want to put anyone in a bad situation ever, regardless of the circumstance. Those are not risks worth taking.”

During WrestleMania 36 week, there will be more than 40 community events and charity initiatives put on by WWE and their associates. It is a huge event for more than just the superstars and in-ring action, but the company is not going to take any chances.

Others in attendance at the luncheon in Tampa included WWE’s executive vice president of special events John Saboor who said the company is monitoring everything. When it comes to the Coronavirus and other serious situations, WWE is researching and taking all precautions.

Rob Higgins is the executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and he said that all involved are most concerned about safety. With 36 days to go until the PPV, Higgins said they are going to stay as prepared as possible for whatever actions need to be taken.

That is when McMahon added, “And if necessary, enact those measures” in regard to possibly cancelling WrestleMania 36.

As of this time, WrestleMania 36 is going on as scheduled with its full week of events right along with it. More than 70,000 fans are expected to be in attendance and it is a lot of pressure on all of those working within WWE. Still, Stephanie McMahon knows the dangers and threat of the Coronavirus which means that whatever needs to be done in the best interest of safety, it is going to be done.