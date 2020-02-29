Blond Bombshell Kinsey Wolanski Flaunts Killer Curves In Tight Blue Jeans

Blond bombshell Kinsey Wolanski exuded girl-next-door vibes in her latest post on Friday that captured hearts around the world. The 23-year-old stunner took to her Instagram account to share the wholesome yet sultry snapshot with her 3.6 million followers.

In the photo, the social media sensation flaunted her killer curves in a skin tight pair of blue jeans and a powder blue top. The denim bottoms, which were high-waisted and featured cheeky rips on the back pockets, hugged every bit of the model’s derriere and both showed off her plump backside and highlighted her tiny midriff. Meanwhile, Kinsey’s long-sleeved shirt — which was tucked into the form-fitting pants and looked to be made out a soft polyester material — helped to display her full-figured assets in the front.

The American beauty revealed in her post’s caption that the outfit was provided by fast-fashion internet brand Fashion Nova — a clothing company that Kinsey is partnered with and often promotes on social media. Kinsey also asked her followers if they had any good Netflix recommendations “while I recover” in the caption. The internet star was referring to her broken ankle injury, which she said would take her four to six weeks to heal from on Instagram on February 27, per The Inquisitr.

Despite her foot injury, Kinsey still glowed in her photo. The model’s makeup looked flawless as it utilized nude and light pink shades on her eyelids, cheeks and lips. Kinsey’s long blond hair, which was styled into loose, natural-looking beach waves, also glimmered as it cascaded down her back and caught the sun’s golden rays.

Kinsey appeared to be in an outdoor market as a food stand was clearly visible behind her and she held a drink in her hands. Although users could not discern the specific location, the model did reveal that she was in the Los Angeles-Beverly Hills area.

The gorgeous snap received instant approval from Kinsey’s fans and amassed over 140,000 likes since going live on Instagram a few hours ago. Several hundred fans also took to the comments section to vocalize their support for the photo and the model during her injury.

“You look so good,” one user wrote.

“Get HBO and watch Curb Your Enthusiasm,” another user commented, responding to Kinsey’s caption.

“Hope you are better soon, watch Ozark,” a third fan replied.

“Sexiest girl on the planet,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

This is the second post that Kinsey has shared in the wake of her injury. The model’s last post showcased her flawless figure as she laid out over a swing-set in a two-piece black bikini, per The Inquisitr.