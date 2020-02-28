Kendall Jenner Shares What She’s Learned From Her Previous Famous Relationships

Kendall Jenner admits that each of her relationships impacted who she is today.

The model did a behind-the-scenes interview with Elle UK where she discussed many aspects of her life. In addition to chatting about the fact that she would work as Beyonce’s personal assistant, Jenner also dished on her past romances. Jenner has been linked to several famous partners throughout her career. Her most notable partners have reportedly been Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons, Harry Styles and Blake Griffith.

In her interview, Jenner shared how her exes have shaped the person she is. She said each relationship brought something interesting for her to learn.

“I think you learn different lessons in every relationship,” the 24-year-old reality star said. “So, I think I’ve learned so many different things from so many different relationships.”

Jenner didn’t just give her past boy toys the credit for the changes she made in the relationship. The private influencer dished that, in most cases, the changes had nothing to do with her partners. Instead, she said she learned something new about herself and was able to gauge her own interests as a result of the relationship.

“A lot of the relationships have taught me more about myself, which is the most valuable,” she said. “And like, what I want from a person or from a relationship.”

Unlike several of her famous siblings, Jenner has shied away from showing her relationships on social media. While she has previously flirted with her past lovers and has been seen in public with them, the runway star primarily dedicates her Instagram page to her professional life. The influencer’s millions of Instagram followers can see dozens of campaigns she’s done, as well as photos of her out with her friends like fellow models Bella Hadid.

Jenner additionally told the publication that, for her, self-care and self-love is her main priority at the moment. Although she and Simmons have been spotted together recently, she said her favorite thing to do is take time to be with herself. She admits while it can be “hard” to avoid television or phone screens as a way to unwind, being outside in nature has worked for her. She then stressed the importance of being alone and having time to “ponder your thoughts.”

