‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Puts On Cheeky Display In Tie-Dye Suit

Kindly Myers showed off her beautiful body in another piece of sexy swimwear as she rocked a hot tie-dye one piece. Over the past few days, the model has pretty much been living in swimwear, and those are the only photos that she has been positing on her popular feed. Keeping with the theme, the “Professional Smokeshow” sizzled in another revealing swimsuit shot earlier today.

For the occasion, the model faced her back half toward the camera as she held her long blond locks in her hand and looked over her shoulder. The model looked amazing with a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. For the look, Myers pulled her hair halfway back with her hands and wore the rest down and straight.

The Playboy bombshell put her toned and tanned booty on full display in the thong suit that featured the colors pink, blue, and yellow. Also on display were her toned legs and shoulders. In the caption of the post, she tagged her hair and makeup team while adding a lipstick emoji as well. She told her fans that Friday was her second favorite “F word.” Even though the shot has only been live on her page for a few short hours, it is already drawing in a ton of attention.

In addition to well over 18,000 likes, the photo has amassed upwards of 350 comments, and that number continues to rise as time goes on. Many Instagrammers took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing, while countless others gushed over the NSFW suit. A few more were left speechless, expressing their emotions with flame and heart emoji.

People from all over the world commented on the sexy snapshot, as there were many different languages in the comments section.

“You are 1 gorgeous lady,” one follower gushed, adding a few red heart emoji.

“Thank you for a very good morning beautiful photo you are so eye awaking thank you sweetheart,” a second Instagrammer raved in addition to a variety of different emoji.

“Body of a goddess,” another wrote.

“So beautiful and amazing!! I adore you!” a fourth fan added.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that the model strutted her stuff in another sexy bikini for a beachside shoot. For the occasion, she stunned in a barely there red swimsuit that dipped low on her chest and was unzipped, showing off plenty of cleavage, as well as her taut tummy. Like her most recent social media share, that one garnered plenty of likes and comments for Myers.