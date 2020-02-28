Sofia Bevarly Flaunts Fabulous Bikini Bod In Slow Motion Hair Flip Video On Instagram

Sofia Bevarly’s been tantalizing her Instagram followers with a steady stream of bikini pics lately and kept the theme rolling with her newest share today. The stunning model posted a slow-motion video that showed her doing a dramatic hair flip as she rocked a polka-dot bikini.

The beauty was captured in front of an entirely white backdrop as she was apparently inside a professional photo studio. This was a break from her usual beach pics and there was nothing to distract from her fabulous figure.

She stood facing the camera straight-on and rocked a white bikini with black dots throughout. The top hugged her chest and allowed her to flaunt her cleavage with a hint of her underboob peeking through. Her bottoms had a low waistline and side ties leaving her toned bod on full display. In particular, her abs and deep tan were hard to miss.

The clip began with the sensation leaning over with her hair falling in front of her before she stood up and whipped her hair back. She then raised her hands into the air to play with her locks.

Sofia smiled widely throughout the clip and her colorful makeup application added to the flirty vibe. She sported light pink eyeshadow, dark lashes, and light pink lipstick. She accessorized with a watch on her right wrist that had a maroon band.

Sofia promoted the upcoming opening of Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas and also tagged Wynn Nightlife in the post.

The model’s fans took to the comments section to rave about her newest share with most people responding to her caption.

“Hej [sic] Sofia. Can see why you are so happy Enjoy the open tomorrow and happy weekend,” expressed an admirer.

“You are absolutely stunningly beautiful. Your smile is captivating. I hope to go there when i visit Las Vegas in a few months. Have an awesome weekend,” declared a second supporter.

“Pretty much my excitement level seeing your beautiful self in a bikini!” exclaimed a third supporter.

“Seems like a very high amount of excitement,” wrote a follower.

Previously on February 18, Sofia promoted the opening of the club with another Instagram post. That time, it was a snap of her posing on her knees in an orange bikini. She sat on a red couch with lots of leafy green plants behind her. The bombshell smiled widely and played with a piece of her wavy locks with her right hand. She accessorized simply with a couple of rings and talked about the club in the caption.