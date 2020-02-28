Kendall Jenner Says She Would Like To Be Beyonce’s Personal Assistant

Kendall Jenner has expressed a desire to work as Beyonce‘s personal assistant for an entire year.

The model and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently did an interview for her new spring 2020 campaign with Calvin Klein, per Elle UK. The outlet asked her which celebrity would make her drop her lucrative career for a gig as a personal assistant. She said she would without a doubt choose the “XO” singer as her new boss. However, Jenner admitted that she wouldn’t take the job because she has a desire to be at Queen Bey’s beck and call. She said she would instead use the job as an opportunity to possibly develop a friendship with the Grammy winner.

“If I had to be a personal assistant for a year, I’d pick Beyoncé, just because I want to know what she eats in the morning,” said Jenner in a behind-the-scenes video for the brand. “I just want to know what she has for breakfast. And, like, what TV shows does she watch? I just really need to know what TV shows she watches. Like, do you watch Bachelor in Paradise? Because if so, we should be best friends.”

Although she’s never worked with or for Beyonce, the two have most likely crossed paths in the past. Beyonce and her husband, Jay-Z, were close friends with Jenner’s brother-in-law Kanye West at one point. The couple was even photographed with West and Kim Kardashian during several award shows and events.

More recently, Beyonce gifted Kardashian with a box of items from her Ivy Park X Adidas collaboration, which launched in January. After days of reports suggesting she never received an orange Ivy Park box from the “Love on Top” singer, Kardashian modeled the looks on Instagram.

For her current job, People reports that Jenner is steaming in the campaign photos, which show her posing in her underwear. The model, who has done multiple Calvin Klein collections in the past, was joined by celebrities like Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Euphoria breakout star Hunter Schafer, and singer-songwriters Maluma, SZA, and Lay Zhang. According to the fashion company’s Instagram page, the purpose of the campaign is to “celebrate unapologetic confidence and self-love.”

During her Elle UK interview, Jenner also touched on what it’s like for her and her family to live their lives in a public way. She said she’s happy to be a part of a big family, adding that she’s thankful she and her famous siblings have each other, especially when they’re the subject of multiple headlines.