Kenya Moore Reacts to Marc Daly’s Behavior On ‘RHOA’ As Nene Leakes Claims They Aren’t ‘Lovey-Dovey’

Kenya Moore's marriage is a hot topic on Sunday's episode.

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly’s marriage appears to be crumbling on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Before confirming their marriage had come to an end after just over two years, Moore and Daly filmed scenes together at one of his charity events, where their co-star, Nene Leakes, couldn’t help but notice that the two of them appeared to be disconnected from one another.

“The few times I’ve seen Kenya and Marc together, I’ve never seen them lovey-dovey,” Leakes said in a sneak peek at the March 1 episode of the show, which was shared by Us Weekly magazine on February 28. “It’s always, like, he’s standing over here, she’s standing over there. It’s almost like it’s an agreement.”

During the event, Moore’s now-estranged husband voiced his concerned about the security before telling her that he wanted to leave. In response, Moore reminded Daly that he should first say thank you to all of the guests in attendance.

While watching Daly do as she directed, Moore suddenly noticed that when it came to the other couples who were attending the event, they were much different than she and Daly, which made her upset. As she later admitted in a cast confessional, it made her sad to see that the men and women of the event appeared to be enjoying one another’s company far more than the two of them.

“I’m just really disappointed,” she added.

Moore and Daly announced their split in September of last year, just as the trailer for the currently airing 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was being released. Moore and Daly wed in June 2017 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Brooklyn, now 15 months, in November of the following year.

Throughout The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12, a number of cracks have been seen in Moore’s marriage to Daly. As The Inquisitr revealed earlier this month, Daly seemingly admitted on the show that hated being married to Moore.

In November, Moore offered an update on her relationship with Daly to Us Weekly magazine, explaining that the two of them, who have faced a number of rumors of a potential reunion in the months since their breakup was confirmed, were taking things one day at a time.

“It’s just [about] finding my ultimate happiness and living my best life and that’s where I’m going. That’s what I’m focused on,” she explained.

Despite their split, Moore and Daly continue to co-parent their young daughter.