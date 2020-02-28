‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Dazzles In Lacy Black Lingerie

Bri Teresi took to her famed Instagram account earlier today to flaunt her killer figure in a sexy black lingerie set. Earlier this morning, the Maxim stunner worked up a sweat on a hike at Runyon Canyon, which is a popular trail amongst celebrities. After the sweaty hike, Teresi slipped into something a little sexier and shared the hot photos with her fans.

In the double-photo update, the blond bombshell asked her followers which photo they liked better— color or black and white. The first photo in the series was in color and showed the model posing for a photo in an incredibly sexy way. While leaning her hand on the window behind her, she looked over her shoulder and appeared to close her eyes. Teresi wore her long, blond locks parted in the middle with a few loose waves as her mane fell all the way down her back. She showed off her beautiful features with a stunning makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

The bombshell left virtually nothing to the imagination while clad in a two-piece lingerie set that included a lacy black top that criss-crossed in the front and showcased plenty of cleavage. The bottoms were just as sexy, featuring some lace detailing as well as straps that went to her upper thigh. The model completed the red hot look with a pair of dainty earrings and the next photo in the deck was exactly the same but just in black and white.

In just a few short hours of going live, the photo has earned the stunner a ton of attention from her fans with over 6,000 likes and well over 100-plus comments as social media users continue to chime in. Some fans couldn’t help but rave over her beauty while others were floored by her sculpted figure.

“You’re very pretty I hope and have a wonderful day today,” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart emoji.

“Color, I love the black and white.. but in this one the colored one better – and you are HOT,” another social media user added in addition to a series of red heart emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous and amazing photo shoot,” a third chimed in.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, the model enjoyed a hike with her beloved dog in the Los Angeles area and she showed off her gorgeous figure in a workout chic ensemble that included a Nike bra that dipped low into her chest. Her toned abs were also on display and she completed the stunning number with a pair of black biker shorts and white sneakers.