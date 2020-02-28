Stassie Karanikolaou Soaks Up The Sun In A Black Bikini: ‘Happy Girl’

Stassie Karanikolaou is a “happy girl” today, and one glance at her Instagram account explains why. The model shared a sizzling new set of photos with her 6.8 million followers earlier that saw her soaking up the sun on a beautiful beach with a huge grin across her face.

The camera was positioned above Stassie to capture the first image in her most recent upload. She was seen laying on her back in the sand on a secluded beach with her arms stretched up above her. A swipe to the second slide saw that she had switched to laying on her side while shading herself from the golden sun that poured over her.

A picturesque scene of the cloudless blue sky and waves flowing to the shore provided a breathtaking background to the steamy set of snaps. Fans, however, seemed far more captivated by Stassie herself, who was flaunting her famous figure in a sexy black bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The Instagram sensation sent pulses racing in a stunning black two-piece, which a tag on the photo indicated was from Monday Swimwear. Her beach ensemble included a skimpy top with wide straps and a plunging neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage. A thick, under-bust band wrapped tight around Stassie’s rib cage, highlighting her toned torso and hourglass silhouette.

Stassie also sported a pair of matching black bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risque than the top half of her look. The garment covered up only what was necessary and boasted a daringly high-cut style that showcased her tan legs and the tattoo that ran down one of her sculpted thighs. It also featured a thin waistband that was pulled high up on the babe’s hips to accentuate her flat midsection and trim waist.

Stassie kept her look simple and accessorized with a single bangle bracelet that provided just the right amount of bling. Her blond tresses were worn down and already soaking wet — likely from a dip in the ocean prior to the impromptu photoshoot — and she went makeup-free to flaunt her striking natural beauty.

The double Instagram update proved to be a huge hit with Stassie’s millions of fans. It has racked up over 368,000 likes within just three hours of going live, as well as hundreds of compliments for the stunner’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are so gorgeous I wanna cry,” one person wrote.

Another said that Stassie was “body goals.”

“Ok this is now my favorite picture!” commented a third.

Stassie often tantalizes her followers with her skin-baring ensembles. Another recent addition to her page saw her impressive physique in a pair of curve-hugging jeans that highlighted her perky booty. The snap proved to be popular with her fans and, to date, has earner over 493,000 likes.