Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Killer Body In Multi-Color String Bikini On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski made an appearance on the official Instagram account of her swimwear brand, Inamorata Woman, to model one of the brand’s bikinis on Friday. In a new photo on Inamorata Woman’s feed, Emily showed off her killer body in the Las Olas two-piece, which left very little to the imagination.

The photo was a close-up that showed Emily standing against a cream-colored wall. Light appeared to be pouring in from somewhere off-camera, as it washed over her body and caused her skin to glow. The entrepreneur looked better than ever in her bikini, which did nothing but favors for her curvy figure.

Emily’s look included a triangle-shaped bikini top in orange and black animal prints. The cups just barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. The top also included thin strings that wrapped around her waist several times and tied in a knot, which drew attention to her hourglass figure.

Emily’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, low-rise thong. The fabric covered only what was necessary and sat low on Emily’s waist, while the string sides tied up high on her hips to fully expose her long, lean legs.

Emily’s only accessory was a small, silver ring on her finger. She appeared to be rocking a mostly natural makeup look, including only pink blush, highlighter, and a nude gloss on her lips, though Emily hardly needed much coverage over her natural beauty. Her long, brown hair was styled down and fell over her shoulders in messy waves.

Emily flashed a power pose with one hip cocked to the side, which showed off her hourglass figure. She rested one hand on her thigh and looked into the camera with a sultry gaze.

Inamorata Woman’s post garnered more than 7,500 likes and just over 20 comments in two hours, proving to be a hit with Emily’s fans. Many of the brand’s followers left praise for Emily in the comments section.

“Absolutely breathtaking!” one fan said with several heart emoji.

“Love this set!” said another user.

“You look amazing Emily,” a third follower wrote with several fire emoji.

Many other users expressed admiration for Emily’s flawless physique with various emoji.

Whether it be on her own account or Inamorata Woman’s, Emily always drives her fans wild. Earlier this week, the model appeared on the brand’s account once more, where she rocked the same pattern in another style.