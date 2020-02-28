‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Jack Gets A Shock

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, March 2 reveal that Nikki worries about Victoria’s recovery long term. Plus, Sharon finally feels safe telling her breast cancer diagnosis to more people, including her ex-husband Jack, who’s shocked to hear what she’s dealing with.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is concerned about Victoria (Amelia Heinle), according to SheKnows Soaps. At long last, the Newmans finally tell Victoria the truth about what happened to her — Ripley (Christian Keyes) stabbed her mistaking Victoria for Amanda (Mishael Mogan). Of course, Amanda was only at the gala with Billy (Jason Thompson), who crashed the event. Victoria is stunned to learn the truth, and she’s furious that Billy’s choices have led to her getting stabbed and fighting for her life. Victoria declares that she’s finished with Billy for good, and she asks her parents to take her home to the Ranch for her recovery.

Nikki and Victor are thrilled with Victoria’s choice, and it seems like they will do whatever they can to ensure that Victoria can fully recover after the attack she suffered. Nikki is mainly worried that if Victoria doesn’t have a strong sense of security, it could negatively affect her recovery, so she appreciates having her daughter nearby. After all, Victoria will need lots of help with the children and herself as she heals both physically and mentally from the stabbing.

Elsewhere, Sharon (Sharon Case) opens up to Jack (Peter Bergman) about her cancer. Unfortunately, Sharon experiences adverse side effects of the cancer treatments. She has a hand cramp, and Jack is at Crimson Lights to witness it. Sharon finally opens up to him about what she’s going through, and Jack is astonished that both Nikki and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) know. Of course, Sharon is ready for them not to be so kind to her because as long as they’re acting unusual, it means she’s still sick.

For his part, Jack also opens up about Dina’s (Marla Adams) poor prognosis. He’s known for some time that his mother wouldn’t recover from Alzheimer’s, but that doesn’t make it any easier for Jack to accept that her health is rapidly declining. He feels that he’s finally forgiven Dina for being an absent mother, but Jack worries that Dina doesn’t realize it. As always, Sharon offers a sympathetic ear and comforting advice even though she later finds herself so tired that she’s not even able to drive herself home from Crimson Lights. Thankfully she has plenty of help and support in Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).