Kourtney Kardashian Hits Back At A Critic Who Calls Her ‘Unappreciative’ Of Ex Scott Disick And ‘KUWTK’

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' has called out critics on social media before.

Kourtney Kardashian is more than happy to clap back at negative comments. On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star responded to a comment that criticized her relationship with Scott Disick, and didn’t pull any punches. According to Life & Style, Kardashian was unafraid of clapping back at the troll.

It all started when Kardashian posted a selfie on Instagram. In the comments, an Instagram user suggested that the reality star wasn’t grateful for her ex-husband Scott Disick or Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“Good does that mean she’s off the show because her attitude is so negative and mean to her sisters I think it will be better she is so unappreciative of everything the show gave her and Scott they had a condo she shared with Khloe it’s a long ways from there to the house she now owns,” the user wrote.

Kardashian’s reply was short by effective. “Keep analyzing boo,” she wrote.

In recent weeks, Kardashian has suggested that she would like to step back from Keeping Up with the Kardashians. During the show’s 17th season, the eldest Kardashian sister would occasionally fail to show up for her shoots, which left more of the filming on Khloe and Kim‘s plates. At the moment, Kourtney is still on the show, but she appears less than she used to.

During the show’s 17th season, Kourtney gave insight into why she wasn’t as interested in filming as she used to be.

“I need a break and I don’t want to film anymore. I have three kids that are my priority more than the show. What I’m saying is I’m getting to the point where I’m not happy,” Kourtney said, per Pop Culture.

She also said that her unhappiness was not entirely because of filming the show. She said that life is short, and she wants to focus on other priorities. At the moment, Kourtney is still attempting to find a way to balance her responsibilities on the show with the other ways she wants to spend her time.

In a recent clip released to promote the show’s new season, Kim can be seen throwing punches at Kourtney. In the clip, the eldest Kardashian throws an object at Kim, and Kim proceeds to get out of her chair and take swings at her older sister. The response to the clip online suggested that many fans were happy that the two sisters, who have been fighting for months, were finally having things out on camera.