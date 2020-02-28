‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey Claps Back At An Instagram User Who Claimed She’s Been Married Multiple Times

Cynthia Bailey recently set the record straight about just how many marriages (and divorces) she’s had in her life.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s love life became a hot-button issue after her most recent Instagram update. The 53-year-old model, who recently had a birthday, shared a photo she took with fellow Pisces, Rihanna. In the throwback photo, which was posted on Thursday, February 27, the two ladies are wearing black tank tops and gold chains. Rihanna even has one on with her last name, Fenty, which is visible in the post. Bailey is smiling as she rocks blonde highlights. Rihanna, who seems to have her hair the same color, is making a kissing face alongside Bailey.

Bailey captioned the photo explaining the power that comes with loving a Pisces woman. The quote said that, when a Pisces woman is treated properly, her love grows exponentially. The quote even describes the love as one that, “that you only thought existed in movies.”

One fan of Bailey’s seemed to be annoyed with her caption. According to Hollywood Life, the commenter pointed out Bailey’s past relationship troubles/

“Girl you been married how many times?? Your love must not be that great,” the commenter remarked.

Bailey quickly responded to the social media user’s claim that she was married several times. Rather than going back and forth with them, Bailey opted to politely point out she’s only been married “once.” Many of the reality star’s millions of Instagram followers also jumped to her defense. They referred to the commenter as a “miserable soul” and also accused them of being jealous of Bailey. They then continued to praise her for taking the comment in stride.

Despite admitting on RHOA that she has been engaged several times, Bailey’s only made it down the aisle with Peter Thomas. The two married in 2010 after several years of dating. After an intense marriage, the two called it quits in 2017. Bailey had vowed to never get married again until she met sports correspondent Mike Hill. The pair dated for two years before Hill proposed to her in June 2019.

The two recently shared how involved they are in planning their wedding together. Hill has also been married before, and Bailey said he has given his opinions about how he feels certain wedding plans should go.

“Mike is a Leo, and he definitely has a voice, an opinion. However, for this, for the most part he is kind of letting me drive the train. But he is certainly sitting in the seat next to me, for sure,” Bailey said.