Lindsey Pelas Smiles Brightly In A Cleavage-Baring Dress

In a recent Instagram photo, Lindsey Pelas showed off her assets in a black, spaghetti strap frock.

The Louisiana native stood on the beach while modeling the ensemble, allowing her buxom bust to take center stage.

Lindsey posed with one arm at her side, and the other over her head, showing off her toned and tanned arms.

The black dress featured a deep V-neck and included a triangle-shaped cutout below. While the neckline alone showcased the model’s voluptuous chest, the keyhole cut showed off her cleavage even more. The knit dress sported ribbing in the fabric, and featured two hems: one opaque, shorter one, and a second sheer, lengthier one. The ensemble further accentuated her hourglass figure.

Lindsey smiled for the camera, her pearly-white teeth almost blinding.

Her light brown brows were shaped and arched and framed her face. Her lashes were coated with black mascara and curled upwards. She wore a swipe of black liner on her eyelids. A hint of bronzer was brushed on her cheeks, making her skin look even more sun-kissed. She wore a matte, pink lip color on her pout.

Her nails were lacquered with a dark polish that matched the dress.

The caption of the post showcased Lindsey’s sense of humor, as she joked about needing a lint roller.

As of press time, the photo racked up more than 40,000 likes and over 500 comments from the blond bombshell’s 9.1 million Instagram followers. Some fans shared their overall love for the model, while others specifically commented on her look in the picture.

Some were in awe of the frock.

“Little black dress….OH MY!” declared one fan, adding two flame emoji.

Others loved her big grin.

“Such a bright smile!” exclaimed a second commenter. “Not everyone can shine so much, only true stars!”

Others still were entranced by her beauty.

“Speechless as usual,” another user wrote. “That’s what your beauty causes.”

“So gorgeous girl,” a fourth follower gushed.

Lindsey Pelas’ Instagram grid is full of sultry pictures of herself showing off her “genetically gifted” curves.

Just recently, the model posed with a friend, wearing a skintight gray dress that clung to her body. The long-sleeved outfit was a short mini-dress, which gave fans a glimpse of her thighs. In front of her was a giant plate of nachos.

In the caption of the post, Lindsey made sure to acknowledge her bust with some innuendo.

“I’m known for having really huge…. nachos,” the model wrote, adding a winking smiley face.