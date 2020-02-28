‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Mentions Lawyer On Twitter And Fans Think She’s Being Sued By Denise Richards

Brandi Glanville recently met with her attorney.

Brandi Glanville has fans on Twitter thinking that she and Denise Richards are currently involved in some sort of legal beef.

On February 26, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and mother of two shared a post in which she revealed that she had a meeting with her lawyer before saying that both she and her unnamed attorney “fight for what’s right.”

“Omg I adore my lawyer he is the calmest human being I’ve ever met in my life. I just have a temper but we both fightt (in different ways) for what’s right,” she tweeted.

Also with her tweet, Glanville shared three praying hands emoji. Then, a short time later, one of her followers asked if there was a rule in her Real Housewives contract that banned her and other cast members of the franchise from suing one another over things that are seen on the show.

“Isn’t it against you contract for housewives to sue eachother? Can these girls stop trying to intimidate you with lawyers already?? It’s annoying,” one person said.

While there have been reports claiming that Bravo restricts cast members from taking legal action against one another, Glanville was sued by fellow Real Housewives star Joanna Krupa, of the canceled Real Housewives of Miami, years ago over things she said about Krupa on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.

Another fan wondered if Glanville was timing her interaction with her attorney as she did during her lawsuit with Krupa.

Weeks ago, after it was first reported that Richards could be considering filing a lawsuit against Glanville for the claims she allegedly made regarding their rumored romance, a number of Twitter users sounded off, some of whom felt that Glanville should have never said anything about what went down between them and others who said Glanville should be sued, but only if she was lying about her supposed hookups with her co-star.

According to one person, Glanville should find another way to make a living.

“If Brandi is lying then I hope Denise does sue her. It would serve herself right,” a second person stated.

Rumors of a potential lawsuit between Glanville and Richards first began swirling after Richards stepped out with Krupa weeks ago in Los Angeles. As fans may have seen, rumors began swirling about a legal battle between them after some assumed that Richards was meeting with Krupa in hopes of getting her input and advice in regard to a potential lawsuit against Glanville.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Glanville recently denied lying about anything she’s said as of late.