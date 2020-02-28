Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Nick Tells Phyllis No, But An Ice Storm Has Other Plans

The latest The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal a bombshell, as Nick lets Phyllis know that they’re not going to happen this time around. However, when she ends up stuck at his house due to an ice storm, all bets are off.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) have danced around the fact that she kissed him at the gala and then also showed up at the hospital to sit with him after Victoria (Amelia Heinle) was stabbed. He has asked her a few times why she did it, and she continues to say that the whole lip lock meant nothing to her.

Morrow recently discussed the storyline with Soap Opera Digest, and he revealed that Nick will let Phyllis discuss their relationship — or lack of one — soon.

When Phyllis stops by one icy night to share a meal with Nick, he fully confronts her about her ulterior motives for showing up at his house. Ultimately, he lets his ex-wife know that they are not getting back together.

“He says that, but I don’t necessarily know if he means it or it’s more, ‘If we both think about this, it’s not a good idea,'” Morrow teased. “I believe that he hasn’t completely shut the door on hit because this woman intrigues him and he finds her irresistibly sexy, but he knows that once they go down the relationship path, it usually doesn’t end well.”

However, Phyllis insists that she’s not there to try to get him into bed with her. Instead, she reveals that Abby (Melissa Ordway) signed over The Grand Phoenix Hotel to her, and she needs to discuss building a bigger brand. It’s especially crucial for Phyllis since Abby declared war on her. She tells Nick that she wants to address some of the buildings that she took from Adam (Mark Grossman) and gave back to him.

“Of course, he doesn’t believe her. There’s a lot of history between these two. She put her mouth on him and they both still feel something. They’re hot for each other,” admitted the actor.

Ultimately, Nick tells Phyllis to leave, so she gets her things and goes. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has other plans. There’s an ice storm, and the roads are too icy for her to navigate safely. Instead of leaving, Phyllis tells her ex to crank up the heat because she’s staying. Of course, they might end up igniting some flames of their own while they’re iced in at Nick’s place.