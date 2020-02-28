‘RHOA’ Star Eva Marcille Says She’s Rooting For Porsha Williams’ Engagement To Dennis McKinley

Eva Marcille has nothing but positive things to say about Porsha Williams and her fiancé, Dennis McKinley.

The model discussed her The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star and her relationship with McKinley. Fans of the Bravo series have watched as the couple sort out their issues on the show. They have opened up about past infidelities, as well as how Williams’ body has affected their relationship since she gave birth to their daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, in April 2019.

Although Williams and McKinley are on good terms, they are being more private about their relationship online. Even so, when Williams neglected to post a photo with McKinley recently, fans were worried that their engagement may have fallen apart for the second time.

Marcille spoke with Hollywood Life and said she doesn’t want to see the pair’s relationship end. Marcille, who is friends with Williams, said she can see how much the two still love one another.

“I love their relationship. I hope so,” Marcille shared in response to a question asking if the couple will stay together. “I root for them and I root for love. I know she loves him. I know he loves her. They have a beautiful baby together. Life is hard enough by yourself. And the thing is, I think a lot of times Instagram and magazines and pictures make the illusion that life’s perfect. So you see relationships and couples and it’s perfect, and you think about your life that’s not perfect, and then you get upset, but no one’s life is really perfect.”

Williams and McKinley’s romance was seemingly perfect in the beginning. The two began dating in 2018, and Williams became pregnant with baby PJ months later. After they announced they were expecting, McKinley proposed to Williams in a surprise engagement.

Things shortly took a turn for the worse, however. In the summer of 2019, McKinley was accused of cheating on Williams with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. Reports said that McKinley and Ward were having an affair before Williams came into the picture. Both Ward and McKinley have denied ever interacting with one another. Though he did admit that he cheated on Williams while she was still pregnant.

Marcille also said she hopes the issues the couple has faced so far will prepare them for their future nuptials. In their first engagement, the two were supposed to be married on New Year’s Eve 2020. Now that they seem to be back on track, neither Williams nor McKinley has confirmed when their wedding date will be.