Summer Lynn Hart Goes Braless Under An Open Shirt In New Instagram Photo

American model Summer Lynn Hart gave her followers an eyeful of her décolletage in her latest Instagram update. The photo posted on February 26 saw the model rocking an ultra-revealing crop top and tight-fitting denim shorts that boasted her curvaceous body.

Summer wore a tiny light pink crop top from an unknown brand. The skimpy garment had no buttons but was held together by two tiny strings, tied in the middle. The partly-open shirt was made out of ribbed cotton material and featured an open neckline that flaunted her cleavage and toned midsection.

The 23-year-old hottie rocked a pair of light-colored denim shorts that had a snug fit. It was high-waisted that it reached her trim waistline, covering her belly button. She was photographed from her thighs up, so the type of shoes she was wearing were not shown.

In the new photo, Summer was photographed indoors, seemingly inside her home. She stood somewhere in the kitchen area and posed, as she popped her left hip to the side and smiled at the camera.

The fitness model sported a full face of makeup that included perfectly-groomed eyebrows, some eyeshadow, and mascara. She also applied warm-toned blush, shimmering highlighter, and lip gloss. To finish off the look, she painted her freshly-manicured nails white. Summer wore her blond hair down, parted in the middle and styled in loose waves. She sported two pendant necklaces as her only accessories.

In the caption, the Bang Energy model thanked her fans as she recently reached one million followers on the popular social media platform.

The latest Instagram post earned over 59,000 likes and upwards of 800 comments in under 48 hours of being live on her account. Many of her fans took to the comments section of the post to shower the model with compliments on her looks, while other followers opted to drop a combination of emoji instead.

“Congrats to you, my love,” fellow influencer Yaslen Clemente commented on the post.

“Congratulations, beautiful! You deserve it!! ILY!!” another fellow model Nicky Gile echoed.

“Congratulations!! I still can remember being 2K not too long ago. You look so beautiful in the photo,” a third social media user added.

“Congratulations to you reaching 1M! You deserve it and so much more, gorgeous. We appreciate and are thankful for you,” a fourth Instagram follower added.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, the model showed off her perky bottoms in an Instagram photo posted on February 25. In the snapshot, she wore a gray cropped hoodie and tight-fitting leggings.