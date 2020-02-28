Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Enjoys The Beautiful Los Angeles Weather In A White Bikini

Josephine Skriver celebrated Los Angeles’ beautiful weather today by hitting the beach in a sexy bikini. The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her Instagram account earlier to share a few snaps from the 80-degree day adventure, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

Josephine included two photos from her time by the water in the sizzling new addition to her Instagram feed. She was seen standing underneath a large straw hut with her toes in the sand and a beautiful view of the secluded shoreline behind her. As usual, the 26-year-old was looking picturesque herself in a gorgeous white bikini from Revolve that did nothing bur favors for her incredible physique.

The Danish bombshell stunned in the skimpy two-piece that accentuated her all-over glow. The set included a bralette-style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms, as well as a low scoop neckline that left an eyeful of cleavage well on display. It also featured a dainty gold zipper right in the middle of her chest, giving the piece a unique detail that added a pop of metallic color.

Josephine also wore a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were quite revealing themselves. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that exposed the model’s sculpted legs and curvy booty in their entirety. Meanwhile, its thick waistband — which also featured the same gold hardware — sat high up on her hips to draw attention to Josephine’s flat midsection and abs.

As an extra layer, the stunner wore a sheer white coverup, which she let slink down her arms so as not to obstruct the view of her incredible bikini body. She wore her dirty blond hair down in beachy waves, and opted for a minimal makeup look that made her natural beauty shine.

Josephine’s 6.2 million Instagram followers wasted no time in showing the double Instagram update some love. After just one hour of going live to her page, the post has racked up over 47,000 likes, as well as dozens of comments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“Omg you’re so beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that the model was “body goals.”

“That bikini is amazing Jo!!!” commented a third.

“You’re perfect,” quipped a fourth follower.

Josephine often dazzles her fans with eye-popping ensembles. Another recent addition to her feed saw her sporting a set of risque black lingerie and giant angel wings in celebration of her fourth anniversary of being a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Her followers went wild for that post as well and awarded it nearly 219,000 likes.