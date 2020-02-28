Brunette Bombshell Devin Brugman Flaunts Killer Curves In Revealing Yellow Bikini On The Beach

Brunette bombshell Devin Brugman enchanted fans around the world after posting several photos of herself relaxing at the beach in a vibrant bikini on Friday. The 29-year-old beauty shared the cheerful snapshots with her 1.3 million followers on her Instagram account.

The California-native opted for a bright, sunny-yellow two-piece bikini set for the photo series that consisted of three snaps. The swimwear top, which tied around Devin’s neck, wasn’t incredibly small, but still left little to the imagination as it displayed the model’s voluptuous figure and exposed plenty of her cleavage. The matching bottoms, which were high-waisted, featured adjustable strings that Devin had tied into bows and lifted up to her midriff — creating a look that exuded major beach-babe vibes.

The stunner joked in the post’s caption that her mood matched her vivid bikini. Devin also indicated that the swimsuit was designed by Monday Swimwear, a clothing brand that she had co-founded.

Even though Devin’s bikini was eye-catching enough on its own, she still opted to sport a few accessories with the swimsuit that included two gold necklaces, a pair of gold hoop earrings, and a minimalist-styled bracelet. The beauty completed the seaside look with a straw-woven basket tote and a wide brimmed floppy straw hat that she likely used to keep the sun out of her face.

Devin revealed her sandy location to be in Sydney, Australia, where it is currently summertime. The model certainly appeared to be enjoying the Australian beach as she was posing directly on the sand in all three of the shots, however the snaps did differ in some respects. In the first frame, Devin faced her golden-tanned body towards the camera as she bent her legs and lifted her hand up to her face. The beauty did not look directly into the camera and sported a shy smile. In the second shot, Devin appeared to be having more fun as she was playing with the sand, but again her eyes averted the camera. The third shot was purely a body shot used to showcase the bikini as Devin’s entire face was cropped out.

After Devin shared the photos, thousands of fans quickly took to the social media platform to like the post and express their approval. The post accumulated over 14,000 likes from fans and fellow glamour models such as Ana Cheri, and dozens of comments.

“You are the most beautiful creature this world has ever seen,” one user commented.

“You are so cute oh my god,” a second user added.

“Love this color on you,” a third fan proclaimed.

“What lab did they construct you in? You can’t be real,” a fourth fan asserted.

The model has been sharing bikini-clad photos in Australian beaches over the past few of days. On February 27, Devin shared a photo at the world-famous Bondi Beach in Sydney, New South Wales, wearing a plunging one-piece bathing suit that dazzled her followers, per The Inquisitr.