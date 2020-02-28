‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Reportedly Believes She’s ‘Better Off’ Now That She And Joe Have Separated

Teresa Giudice is said to be in a better place after separating from Joe in December.

Teresa Giudice is reportedly having no regrets when it comes to her decision to separate from estranged husband Joe Giudice after 20 years of marriage.

According to a report shared by Hollywood Life on February 28, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member believes she’s “better off” now that she’s officially moving on from her marriage and focusing on her four children, including Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, and her career.

“When Teresa’s mom died, she really realized how angry she was with Joe because she was away and missed a solid year of her [mother’s] life. She started looking at life differently,” the source shared.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey well know, Teresa was forced to spend 11 months behind bars in 2015 after she and Joe pled guilty to charges of bank and wire fraud. Then, in March 2016, Joe entered into a 41-month prison sentence and was ultimately ordered by a judge to be deported back to his native Italy upon the completion of his term.

While Joe did appeal the judge’s ruling, he has not yet gotten a final answer and has been living in Italy with his family since his October 2019 release from ICE custody.

Although Teresa and Joe announced their separation a couple of months after Joe relocated from the United States to Italy, they have not yet filed for divorce and according to Hollywood Life‘s insider, they aren’t planning to do so anytime soon because they are hoping to make their split as easy as possible on their four kids.

“Teresa and Joe have both realized they’re happier and better off not together, and even their daughters agree,” the source said. “But they will always remain a united front for their girls, no matter what.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Joe opened up about the moment he knew that he and Teresa were headed for a split on Instagram earlier this week after a scene from The Real Housewives of New Jersey featured Teresa telling him that it would be weird if they slept in the same bed.

“That was my moment of insight. I felt rejected,” he wrote.

According to Joe, it was during Teresa’s trip to Italy when he knew deep down in his heart that she was being difficult with him for reason. He then admitted to his fans and followers that in that moment, he knew he had to walk away.