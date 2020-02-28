‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Thomas Moves Up The Wedding Before Plans Begin To Unravel

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 2 has Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) saying “yes” to her dreams, not knowing that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) knows the truth. In the meantime, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) believes that everything is going according to plan, yet his plot is beginning to unravel, per TV Guide.

Monday, March 2 – Sally Accepts Wyatt’s Proposal

Wyatt makes an incredible speech, and in an emotional moment, asks Sally to marry him. The redhead accepts and tells him that she will be his wife even though she knows that she’s dying.

Sally will become suspicious when Katie Logan (Heather Tom) mistakenly says something that lets her believe that she told Wyatt her secret.

Tuesday, March 3 – Thomas Moves Up The Wedding Date

Thomas will make a surprising move when he tells Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) that he wants to get married as soon as possible. Of course, he wants to put pressure on Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) by playing on Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) fears.

Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) will blast Thomas for using Douglas to get what he wants. As usual, Thomas will brag about how close he is to achieving his goal, but Vinny has had enough of him using the innocent boy.

Wednesday, March 4 – Steffy Learns The Truth

Hope and Thomas will argue after she calls him out on his parenting skills. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she’s unaware that she’s falling for Thomas’ manipulative tricks.

Hope then seeks advice from Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Of course, Liam will warn her to be vigilant and careful around Thomas.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will overhear a conversation that will shatter her trust in her brother. It seems as if she may learn about his scheme to win Hope by using Douglas and Zoe.

Thursday, March 5 – Steffy & Thomas Face-Off

Steffy will confront her brother about what she heard and they will have a huge fight. Accusations will fly and Steffy will bring up his role in hiding Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) identity.

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will try to convince Zoe that she can do better than Thomas. But will she listen to reason?

Friday, March 6 – Thomas Scheme Begins To Unravel

Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) thinks that a Thomas and Zoe wedding will reunite Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang).

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Thomas is in for the shock of his life. The designer doesn’t know that his plot is starting to fall apart.