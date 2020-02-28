Australian Model Natasha Oakley Sizzles In White Bikini Alongside Devin Brugman: ‘In Our Natural Habitat’

Natasha Oakley showed off her bikini body to her 2.1 million Instagram fans on Friday, February 28, while hanging out with Devin Brugman in their “natural habitat.” The Australian bikini model and designer took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of photos of the two friends and business partners enjoying a day at the beach in tiny bikinis.

In the photo, Oakley and Brugman were featured side-by-side as they stood in the sand in front of some concrete steps. According to the geotag she included with the post, the two were hanging out at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. Brugman had her right arm around Oakley’s back, while the latter placed her left hand on her friend’s shoulder.

Oakley rocked a white two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her tanned complexion. Her bikini top featured a classic triangle cut with spaghetti straps that went around her neck. The small triangles bared quite a bit of skin on her cleavage.

The blond bombshell teamed her top with a pair of matching string bottoms with similar straps that tied on the sides. The bottoms sat higher on the sides, helping contrast Oakley’s wide hips with her slender midsection. Oakley completed her look with a matching white long-sleeved top, which she wore off her shoulders.

Brugman sported a similar two-piece in yellow. She also had on a triangle top, though the triangles of hers were a tad larger to accommodate her ample chest. Her string bottoms were also similar but sat slightly lower on her side.

Both bathing suits were from Monday Swimwear, the brand Oakley and Brugman launched together back in 2014.

Brugman held large straw beach bag in her right left hand. Both models accessorized her looks with black sunglasses. Their hairs were also styled similarly, with strands pulled back in a half-ponytail. Both Oakley and Brugman smiled brightly for the two pictures.

The post proved to be popular with Oakley’s fans. Within just a few hours, the photos garnered about 24,000 and more than 180 comments, indicating that they will continue to get interactions throughout the day.

Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise the models’ figures and overall beauty.

“Body goals girl,” one user chimed in, adding an OK hand sign emoji at the end of the comment.

“I had a McDonald’s for breakfast…. instantly regretting that,” replied another one, trailing the words with a laughing-crying emoji.

“Prettiest girls,” a third one raved, including a red heart following the message.