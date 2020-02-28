Demi Rose Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Mini Dress

The model looked stunning in her revealing ensemble.

On Friday, British model Demi Rose Mawby delighted fans by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post.

The photos, taken in Los Angeles, California, show the 24-year-old sitting on a blue chair in front of a large window overlooking the gorgeous city.

The Birmingham native showed off her incredible curves in a light blue bardot dress with ruffle sleeves and cut-out detailing from the clothing company Fashion Nova. Her enviable cleavage nearly spilled out of the revealing ensemble. The dress also accentuated her toned midsection and curvaceous hips. In addition, Demi wore a pair of stud earrings, a delicate necklace, and a sparkling ring.

For the casual photo shoot, the brunette bombshell styled her hair in a low ponytail with a deep middle part. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. Demi made her beautiful eyes pop with black eyeliner and voluminous eyelashes. She also sported sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, peach blush, and nude lip gloss.

In the first image, the digital influencer posed with her shoulders back and her hands on her lap. She looked off into the distance, while smiling sweetly. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her head slightly to gaze into the camera.

In the caption, Demi provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 100,000 likes. Many of Demi’s admirers were also quick to shower the stunner with compliments in the comments section.

“You look so lovely in baby blue, Miss,” gushed one fan, adding both a blue heart and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“I love that perfect smile,” added a different devotee.

“This is a beautiful shot,” said another commenter.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

Demi has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, the social media sensation is not exactly shy when it comes to flaunting her amazing assets. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits that leave little to the imagination. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading a sizzling snap, in which she wore a skimpy hot pink bikini. That post has been liked over 600,000 times since it was shared.