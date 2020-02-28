‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Sally Says ‘Yes’ To Wyatt’s Proposal

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, March 2 reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will agree to become Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) wife. Hopefully this time around, he’ll present her with a ring, per She Knows Soaps.

Wyatt will deliver a heartwarming speech when he asks Sally to be his wife. Of course, Wyatt’s experiencing a myriad of emotions as he contemplates Sally’s death. The redhead hasn’t yet told him that she’s terminally ill, but he knows that she only has one month left to live.

Not too long ago, Sally felt as if she had nothing to live for. She was struggling to keep her job at Forrester Creations and Wyatt had just dumped her. Of course, these things paled in comparison to the news that she had an incurable illness.

Yet suddenly, everything began to fall in place for Sally. Unbeknown to her, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) had approached Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and told them about her situation. Instead of firing Sally, they concocted a plan which made her feel as if she was making a valuable contribution to the team.

And now, Sally will also find that her love life will also take a dramatic turn for the better. The soap opera spoilers state that Wyatt will propose to Sally. With pent-up emotions, he will ask his ex-girlfriend to spend the rest of her life with him. Even though Sally knows that she doesn’t have long to live, she will still consider his offer.

In fact, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will accept his proposal and agree to be Wyatt’s wife. The two will celebrate the fact that they’re together. And yet, it will also be a bittersweet moment for both of them. Sally’s imminent demise will put a damper on both of their moods. The redhead knows she must still tell Wyatt the news and doesn’t have the faintest idea of how he’s going to take it.

In the meantime, Wyatt already knows and wishes that he could do so much more for Sally. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Wyatt will strive to make Sally’s final weeks memorable. He yearns to make Sally happy in the little time that she has left.

Blissfully unaware that Wyatt knows her secret, Sally will settle down to the life that she feels she deserves. But how will Sally react when she finds out that Wyatt and everyone around her has lied to make her dreams come true?