Russian Vixen Ekaterina Zueva Lowers Neckline Of Red-Hot Swimsuit

Ekaterina Zueva sent her 2.3 million Instagram fans into a frenzy on Friday, February 28, with her most recent. The Russian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering photo of herself in a swimsuit that showed her killer figure.

The snapshot showed Zueva in front of a plain backdrop that appeared to have been darkened with lighting. The model stood with her front body facing the camera. She posed with one hip cocked to one side and left leg in the opposite direction, in a way that highlighted her lean legs and slender frame. Zueva tilted her head back slightly as she shot a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips pressed together in a daring manner.

Zueva pulled down the top part of her swimsuit to reveal quite a bit of her cleavage, spicing things up by a lot. Zueva did not add a geotag to indicate where the photo shoot took place.

The Bang Energy ambassador rocked a one-piece bathing suit in a deep red shade that consisted with her tanned skin tone. The suit featured thin adjustable straps that went over Zueva’s shoulders. The piece included a low neckline on its all, though the model took to it to the next level.

The swimwear boasted high-cut legs that sat high on Zueva’s frame, showcasing her slender hips and legs. Zueva did not share where her swimsuit was from.

Zueva wore her brunette hair swept over to one side. Her tressed were styled down in perfectly loose waves that were brushed over her right shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest. The model also opted to wear a full face of makeup, including shimmery shadow, black liner and mascara, shiny gloss, and bronzer and highlighter.

In the caption, the model discussed the ways in which she fights off negative people, including her six strategies.

The photo was an immediate hit with her fans. Within the first hour, the post attracted more than 8,500 likes and upwards of 150 comments, as of the time of this writing. Many others used the occasion to engage with her caption.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise the photo shoot and to shower Zueva in compliments and emoji.

“All are awesome ways to block out that toxicity!” one user wrote, trailing the comment with an OK hand sign.

“There must be a beautiful castle somewhere for you where no negative people could get to you,” replied another one, adding a medieval castle emoji to the message.