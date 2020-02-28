‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams & Fiance Dennis McKinley Confuse Fans With Cryptic Relationship Posts

Porsha Williams is keeping fans on their toes in regard to her love life with fiance Dennis McKinley.

Since getting back with the Atlanta businessman last year after he was unfaithful during their engagement, fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star haven’t been able to tell if the couple is truly happy. Williams has shared several messages online that allude to the couple being in hot water. Hollywood Life reports that the reality star’s latest post kept her fans guessing once again. The outlet reports that Williams shared a meme about how men would do “anything” to get their girl back. Not only did Williams repost the meme, but she also left laughing emoji under the post.

McKinley followed his baby mama’s lead by creating a cryptic post of his own. Instead of going with a meme, McKinley opted to simply write “I feel attacked,” followed by several laughing emoji. McKinley didn’t address what he was referring to, but it could’ve been in response to Williams.

While the posts could’ve been a funny exchange between the couple, neither of them have been interactive with each other on social media. Williams, who frequently posts photos of herself and the couple’s daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, hasn’t posted a photo with her and McKinley in quite some time. On her timeline, the last photo posted of the twosome took place on January 7. At the time, Williams and McKinley were on a “baecation” in Jamaica.

Williams and McKinley decided to work on their relationship after Williams announced in July 2019 that their engagement was over. In Season 12 of RHOA, viewers have watched as the couple endured counseling to solidify their engagement. McKinley also admitted his wrongdoings and apologized to both Williams and their family.

Williams being less open about her relationship with McKinley doesn’t necessarily mean the couple is over. A source revealed that the couple is being more discreet about their romance this time around.

“Porsha and Dennis are keeping their relationship and the ins and outs of it a little more private now that they’ve reconciled, but they seem to be doing well,” the source shared. “They just don’t want people prying too much. It’s taken a lot of communication, but she’s really working on trusting him again. It’s been shown a lot on the show, but they’ve been in therapy. Her family had more trouble forgiving him than she did, but they love and support Porsha and want her to be happy.”