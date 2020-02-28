Britney Spears Sizzles In Snakeskin Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun

Singer Britney Spears might be nursing a broken foot, but that doesn’t mean that she cannot share photos with her 23.6 million Instagram followers. On Friday, she uploaded snapshots that showed her flaunting her figure in a snakeskin bikini.

Britney’s update included two pictures that showed her basking in the sun on a beach. She did not indicate where or when they were taken, but it was obviously before her injury. Whenever she was, it looked to be the perfect day to soak up some sun. A paddleboard was on one side of her. On the other side of her sat a pair of sandals, a piece of clothing and a book. A row of paddleboards leaned against a wooden deck several feet behind her.

The “I’m a Slave 4 U” singer wore a blue snakeskin bikini that featured classic triangle-style cups and low-rise bottoms. She accessorized with a choker necklace. The singer completed her beach day outfit with a straw cowboy hat and a large pair of aviator sunglasses. Her hair was tucked up in the hat with a few tendrils framing her face.

Britney sat on a yellow and white striped towel as she faced the camera. The images captured her as she leaned back on her hands with her legs extended in front of her. The pose put her fit physique and flat abs on display. Her toned legs were also prominent in the photos. She had sand on her belly, legs and feet, suggesting that she might have been laying on her belly at some point. The skin on her chest and shoulders was a light shade of pink, which might have been from too much sun exposure.

In one picture, the celebrity tilted her head and smiled for the camera. In the second image, she looked at something off to the side.

The “Oops! I Did It Again” singer left her caption short, only leaving two rose and one coffee cup emoji.

Some of her followers wished her a speedy recovery while others raved over how fantastic she looked.

“Queen of the beach,” one admirer wrote.

“What a body!!!” gushed a second Instagram user.

“Wow totally in shape,” a third fan said.

“You look amazing!!!!!” commented a fourth follower.

Last week, Britney’s boyfriend, Sam Ashgari shared in an Instagram post that the singer broke her foot. Earlier this week, she shared a video that showed the moment when she broke it while she was dancing barefoot.