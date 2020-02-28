‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, February 27: Wyatt Asks Sally To Move In

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, February 27 features Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) who could not believe the news that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) planned to use her designs in his couture line, per She Knows Soaps. She declared that this was the happiest day of her life and that she now had something to look forward to. Ridge told Sally that he had just finished what she started. Sally’s hand trembled as she took a call from Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) who wanted her to come to the beach house.

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) entered the room and pretended that she did not know what had occurred. She hugged Sally when she heard that she would now be collaborating with Ridge. After Sally left to meet Wyatt, Katie thanked Ridge and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for not firing Sally and turning the whole situation around. They wished that they could do more for her.

At Spencer Publications, Wyatt and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) discussed Sally. He admired how selfless Flo was because she put Sally’s needs ahead of her own. Flo wanted Wyatt to ask Sally to move in with him and to do everything he could to make her happy. Wyatt wondered if the redhead would accept the offer. Flo encouraged Wyatt to call her to find out.

The soap opera showed Sally arriving at the beach house. Just before she entered, she winced in pain. Wyatt welcomed Sally and told her that he wanted her to move back in. He wanted to make more memories with her. Sally seemed wistful as he dreamed about a future together. Quietly, she murmured that she wished that it could be that way.

The redhead told Wyatt the good news about her job. He was happy for her and hugged her. Wyatt then told Sally that he loved her and wanted to be with her. Wyatt explained that he didn’t want them to be apart again. He asked Sally to spend the rest of her life with him. Sally’s eyes welled with tears at Wyatt’s proposition.

In the meantime, Katie and Flo met up. She told the former croupier that Sally had not been fired. She was also stunned by how Flo had stepped aside to let Wyatt spend time with Sally. Katie knew how compassionate Flo was and thought that she was amazing. Flo told Katie that they needed to support Sally during this time. Flo then informed her aunt that Wyatt was going to ask Sally to move in with him.