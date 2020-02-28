Military Funds Intended For Washington State Project Can’t Be Diverted To Fund Trump Border Wall, Judge Rules

'Congress repeatedly and deliberately declined to appropriate the full funds the President requested for a border wall along the southern border of the United States,' the judge wrote in her decision.

A Washington (state) judge has ruled that $89 million of military funds, money that had been earmarked for a military construction project in that state, cannot be diverted to pay for President Trump’s border wall, The Associated Press reports.

Donald Trump has made the construction of a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border a focal point of his presidency, even before he won the election, campaigning on a promise that, not only would the wall be built, but that Mexico would pay for it. Mexico, of course, did not pay for it, and neither did Congress appropriate the billions of dollars that would be required for the wall’s construction, instead putting aside some money for repairs to existing sections of the wall.

Instead, as The Washington Post reports, Trump turned towards the military budget, diverting billions of dollars in military funds to go towards the construction of the border wall.

That diversion of military funds has meant that the projects that those monies were earmarked for have been delayed, scrapped altogether, or paid for with other funds.

One such project, reports Navy Times, was an $89 million construction effort intended to bring a pier to Naval Base Kitsap, west of Seattle, where the Pacific fleet of nuclear submarines is based.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit to stop that diversion of funds, claiming, among other things, that losing that construction money would cost the state $2.6 million in tax revenue over the next two years.

This week, U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein.

In her ruling, Rothstein wrote that the diversion of funds was unlawful for two reasons. First, Congress controls federal spending, not the president, and Congress had specifically forbidden Trump from spending any money, beyond what Congress appropriate to him, on the border wall. Second, she said that the transfer of money was unlawful because it effectively moved money from a military project to domestic law enforcement.

“Congress repeatedly and deliberately declined to appropriate the full funds the President requested for a border wall along the southern border of the United States,” Rothstein wrote.

Outside of Washington, military spending projects remain on hold or canceled as funds put aside for those projects have been diverted to the border wall. For example, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kentucky’s Fort Campbell was to get a new middle school on its base, but that project has been taken off the table until further notice, as the money earmarked for it has been diverted to the border wall.