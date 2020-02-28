Italian Model Kelsie Jean Smeby Gets Sultry In Tiny Crop Top & Black Thong Panties

Kelsie Jean Smeby sizzled in a very revealing outfit for her most recent Instagram photo. The Italian model shared the snap to her account on Friday afternoon.

Kelsie went scantily clad in the post as she donned a barely-there white crop top and a pair of black thong panties. She sat on her knees in a chair as she leaned over the side and arched her back. She served up a sultry side-eye look as she looked away from the camera.

The ensemble flaunted Kelsie’s toned arms, ample bust, flat tummy, tiny waist, curvy hips, round booty, and lean legs.

The brunette bombshell wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the photo.

The glam look included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and dramatic black eyeliner. She added a glowing eye shadow, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes, as well as dark pink gloss on her full lips. She completed the application with a bronzed glow all over her body.

In the caption of the post, Kelsie asked her fans for love advice, asking if it’s still considered a crush if the person you like knows about your feelings.

Of course, many of the model’s over 617,000 followers fell in love with the photo. Fans clicked the like button more than 1,700 times and left more than 55 comments in the span of just 15 minutes after it was shared online.

“You’re my crush and now u know it,” one of Kelsie’s stated wrote in the comments section.

“I have a super big Crush on you now you know still a crush,” another adoring fan wrote.

“It’s a crush even if you’re dating or married lol! Or at least in your case it is,” a third social media user told the model.

“Wow. You’re so beautiful,” a fourth person commented.

Kelsie’s flawless figure is often plastered all over social media. The model is known for showing off her curves in plunging dresses, skimpy lingerie, scanty bathing suits, tight pants, tiny tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsie Jean Smeby delighted her fans earlier this week when she shared multiple photos of herself in revealing outfits as she snuggled up to her adorable French Bulldog puppy. That post has racked up more than 11,000 likes and over 195 comments to date.