Donald Trump Grew Irritated When Heavily Pregnant Reporter Slipped Out During Press Spray, Blasted Her Network

Donald Trump reportedly grew irritated when a heavily pregnant NBC News reporter slipped out of the room during a lengthy press spray this week, attacking the network after her quiet exit.

As Bloomberg News reporter Josh Wingrove noted on Twitter, Trump seemed irked that reporter Hallie Jackson, who is working while being eight months pregnant, slipped out while reporters were asking questions about the administration’s response to the coronavirus. Her exit prompted Trump to turn on NBC News.

“At one point during a lengthy pool spray shortly ago in the Cabinet Room, Trump got irritated when a (visibly pregnant) reporter from NBC, @HallieJackson, slipped quietly out of the room,” Wingrove wrote. “He said NBC is worse than CNN, and that he made lots of money for NBC with The Apprentice.”

Wingrove has continued working during the late stages of her pregnancy, and at an often busy pace. She served as a moderator for the Democratic primary debate ahead of the Nevada caucus last week, and told InStyle that it hasn’t always been easy juggling her daily MSNBC show duties with covering the White House, all while being pregnant.

“I was extremely fatigued in my first trimester, which I chalked up to usual overwork, until my partner Frank reminded me I’m growing a baby,” she told the magazine. “I’ve also been very conscious of taking care of myself as much as possible by eating healthy, working out, and resting when I need to. None of those things would have ever taken precedence over work for me before my pregnancy, for better or for worse, so for me it’s been an unexpected shift in my priorities.”

Trump has been criticized for his treatment of members of the press, with critics saying he is unusually harsh on women reporters. This has extended to other members of his administration as well, including a recent profanity-laced tirade that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly leveled on NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly. As Mother Jones reported, Trump made it a point to praise Pompeo for the incident, in which he reportedly swore at Kelly after an interview after she asked him questions about Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine into investigating potential rival Joe Biden. Pompeo also reportedly forced Kelly to identify Ukraine on an unlabeled map, then stormed out after she correctly identified it.

“That’s impressive Mike,” Trump said afterward. “That reporter couldn’t have done too good a job on you.”

Trump paused, then added, “I think you did a good job on her, actually.”