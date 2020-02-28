Cuban Bombshell Cindy Prado Flaunts Flawless Figure In Cropped Black Top And High-Waisted Pants

Cuban beauty Cindy Prado stunned fans after she posted several photos of herself in a stylish outfit on Friday. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the snapshots with her 1.1 million followers.

The 27-year-old Latina bombshell flaunted her killer figure in a series of seven photographs as she rocked a cropped black camisole and wide flared white pants. The tiny spaghetti-strapped top, whose hem reached just below Cindy’s chest, helped to draw attention to her fit, chiseled core. The garment also showcased the model’s full-figured assets as it exposed a bit of Cindy’s cleavage. The blond beauty paired the revealing top with long, high-waisted bottoms, which were held up by a black belt with gold accents. Cindy revealed in her post’s caption that the outfit was manufactured by fast-fashion internet brand Fashion Nova, who she is partnered with.

Cindy completed the outfit with a pair of black heels, a wide brimmed straw hat that featured a black band, and black cat-eye sunglasses. The model then further accessorized the already-stylish look with several designer pieces that included a black saddle bag from Dior, a gold and black Clic H link bracelet from Hermes, thick gold hoop earrings, two gold necklaces, and several gold rings.

The tanned stunner glowed in the photos as she was posing outdoors amongst trees and plants. Cindy’s long, highlighted blond hair, which she styled in loose beach waves, also glimmered as it caught the sun’s rays. The model revealed the location to be Swan Miami, which is a modern European restaurant in the Miami Design District.

Cindy offered a variety of poses in the snapshots as she alternated between showing off her body’s curves from different angles and honing in on her accessories and outfit to showcase meticulous details. The model also switched up her facial expressions in the photos, fluctuating between pouting and smiling.

The social media star’s post was met with instant approval from fans and garnered more than 5,000 likes in its first hour of being up on Instagram. Several of Cindy’s followers went a step further and voiced their admiration in the comments section.

“You are incapable of taking a bad picture. Even the ones where your eyes are closed probably look good,” one user commented.

“You are a forever mood,” another user added.

“Looking fabulous Cindy,” a third admirer asserted.

“Such a beautiful figure dear, you look amazing,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Cindy has been sharing photos of herself in stylish outfits all week long. On February 26, the model showed off her killer figure in a fashionable black two-piece outfit that comprised a crop top and form-fitting leggings from Oh Polly, per The Inquisitr.