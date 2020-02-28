Hot YouTuber Casi Davis Hits The Beach In A Sizzling Blue Bandeau Bikini

Casi Davis went into bombshell mode for her latest bikini photo on Instagram. The hot YouTube star delighted her fans with the shot on Friday afternoon.

In the racy snap, Casi slayed in a blue bandeau bikini as she soaked up some sun. The bathing suit flaunted the model’s toned arms, ample bust, flat tummy, impressive abs, curvy hips, and long, lean legs. She accessorized with a green band around her wrist.

The blond bombshell posed with her eyes closed and her head tilted towards the ground as she frolicked in knee-deep water. She wore her long, golden locks parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

Casi opted for a full face of makeup in the pic. The application included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added pink blush on her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and nude lips. She complete the glam look with a glowing tan all over her body.

In the background of the photo, large boulders are visible as the sun beams off of the water behind her. In the caption, the model offered no context to the picture, but simply posted a blue heart emoji.

Meanwhile, many of Casi’s over 1.3 million followers fell in love with the snap. The post racked up more than 26,000 likes and over 190 comments within the first two hours after it was uploaded to her feed.

“Have a wonderful day and a great weekend,” one of Casi’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“CASI DAVIS you better stop playing with my emotions,” remarked another admirer.

“Making me want to purchase this bathing suit,” a third social media user stated.

“You are the hottest thing I’ve ever seen. This bikini is everything you make it look so amazing. More photos like these please. I just wish you were smiling in the picture. I love your smile,” a fourth person told the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casi is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure in her posts. She is often seen in skimpy bathing suits, tight bottoms, tiny shirts, plunging dresses, and tiny shorts.

In a recent post, Casi got the pulses of her fans racing when she rocked a pink cupped corset top and a pair of skintight jeans as she posed with her dog. That post was also a popular upload for the model, earning more than 20,000 likes and over 120 comments to date.