Frankie Muniz Is A Married Man, Calls His Wedding Day The ‘Best Day Of His Life’

Frankie Muniz and his long-time girlfriend Paige Price are officially married. He opened up to PEOPLE about his big day and called it the “best day of his life.”

According to the outlet, the couple initially eloped on October 3, but they decided to have their big wedding on February 21. The Malcolm In the Middle star said that every moment of the wedding day was “perfect.”

“From the moment of waking up together and jumping on the bed hyping each other up, to helping our wedding planner with setting things up at the venue, all the way to walking down the aisle with my best friend hand in hand with our closest friends and family in attendance. Everything was just so us,” Frankie gushed.

He explained that before getting married, he thought that people who claimed their wedding day as the “best day ever” was a “cliche.” After his own big day, though, he seems to look at that differently.

“No, my wedding day was literally the best day of my life!” the Dancing With the Stars alum exclaimed.

The couple first met on February 21 four years ago, making their wedding day that much more special.

The actor proposed to Paige in November 2018 in Casa Grande, Arizona. When he proposed, he shared the news to Instagram exclaiming that his girlfriend had said “yes.” He shared a photo of himself down on one knee and the photo captured Paige’s look of surprise. The photo was posted on Thanksgiving and Frankie further revealed that the couple were eating Thanksgiving at Boston Market, but that he didn’t care as long as he had her “by his side.”

Although both are active on social media, neither have posted any photos from their wedding day. However, Paige did take to her Instagram stories to talk about the fact that while her wedding has been reported on, not everyone has been reporting the correct date.

Posting an image of beautiful flowers, Paige wrote, “Come on guys! If you’re going to talk about my wedding, at the very least get the date correct!” noting that the only source to report the correct date was PEOPLE.

Although Frankie Muniz rose to fame by acting, he currently owns an olive oil specialty shop in Scottsdale, Arizona with Paige. The small shop is named Outrageous Olive Oils & Vinegars. Prior to owning the shop, it was a place that he and Paige frequented. He noted that the shop is now “their life.”