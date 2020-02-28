Tammy Hembrow Goes Glam, Flaunts Cleavage In Low-Cut Pink Top

Tammy Hembrow was pretty in pink in today’s Instagram photo share. The fitness model took a break from her usual workout posts to showcase a gorgeous glam look that saw her rocking chic makeup and a fabulous set of curls. The Aussie stunner paired the elegant look with a strappy pale-pink top, dazzling followers with her beauty and elegance.

The 25-year-old hottie flashed quite a bit of skin in the alluring get-up, offering fans an eyeful of cleavage. The sizzling blonde went braless underneath the revealing top, which was very low-cut and exposed a good portion of her perky chest. The item featured a v-shaped neckline and was a snug, ruched design that fit tightly across her gym-honed midriff. Tammy showed off the outfit in a cropped photo that was focused on her face and bust. As such, the snap didn’t reveal what she was wearing below the waist, but instead gave followers a detailed view of her stunning glam.

The Instagram sensation was dolled up with a matte dark-rose lipstick that highlighted her luscious lips and complemented her top. She wore a shimmering white eyeshadow and accentuated her deep blue eyes with bold faux eyelashes, which were dramatically curled. Her makeup also included a matte foundation and a touch of luminizer. The babe sported a flawless messy eyebrow look that added texture to her glam, calling even further attention to her stirring gaze. Her trendy nose piercings emphasized the elegant look, making her delicate features stand out.

Tammy wore her golden tresses with a side-part, letting her locks fall over her shoulders in a cascade of sumptuous curls. The model credited Sydney-based hairstylist Linda Ha for the sleek look, tagging her in the photo. The fair-haired beauty cut a sophisticated figure in the shot, which was very well received by her fans and racked up more than 298,200 likes in just seven hours of having been posted.

The Australian model captioned the snapshot with a string of glam-related emoji that included a pink bow emoji, which appeared to be mirroring the color of her attire, as well as a blond angel face emoji. Followers agreed to her description of the look, and took to the comments section by the masses to praise Tammy for her beauty, telling her she looked like a “real-life angel” and a “Barbie doll.”

Among the 1,740-plus messages left under her post was a comment from famous makeup artist and social media sensation Daisy Marquez. The YouTuber branded Tammy as “angel,” adding a two-hearts emoji.

Swedish model Anna Nystrom also chimed in. “Wow,” wrote the blond bombshell, followed by a pair of heart-eyes emoji.

“You look so gorgeous in pastel colors [heart-eyes emoji] every single time… so stunning,” penned a third Instagrammer, ending with a hugging-face emoji.

“That hair!!” read a fourth comment, trailed by a trio of heart-eyes emoji.