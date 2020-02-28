‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Phyllis Gets Her Wish

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, February 28 shows that at long last, Phyllis finally gets her wish, but there’s a twist. Plus, Jack gives his family bad news about Dina’s health, Nick and Victor argue, and Chance works on a plan to get rid of Phyllis’s threat.

At the hospital, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) asked Victor (Eric Braeden) what happened to her, but he didn’t tell her. Outside her room Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) let Nick (Joshua Morrow) know that Billy (Jason Thompson) had been there, and Nick was furious. Later, when Victor told them Victoria wanted answers, they decided to focus on her recovery since Ripley (Christian Keyes) is still on the loose. The Nate (Sean Dominic) let them know that Victoria could go home soon, but her mental state could affect her recovery.

Nick and Victor argued over Adam (Mark Grossman) taking over at Newman. Then, Victor said he would put whomever he felt would be best in charge of the family company. Nick declared he couldn’t get sucked back into the drama and walked away. Victor told Nikki that Nick would come around, but she seemed doubtful.

At The Grand Phoenix, Jack (Peter Bergman) let Abby (Melissa Ordway) know that Dina’s (Marla Adams) health had taken a turn for the worse. Then Jack went to Society and called Ashley (Eileen Davidson) to let her know the details of Dina’s prognosis. After his call, Jack and Adam talked, and they discussed their families. Adam mentioned that he’d offered to step in at Newman, and Jack supported him. However, Jack cautioned Adam not to let Victor push his buttons and to be ready to gracefully step down when Victoria returned. Jack also advised Adam to let Victor make the next move.

Later, Chance (Donny Boaz) went to Adam’s penthouse. He complained about Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and Adam wondered what he wanted. Chance said he wanted to neutralize the recordings that Phyllis had that incriminated them. Adam gave Chance his blessing to go after Phyllis. Then Chance went to the Chancellor estate, and he offered Kevin (Greg Rikaart) a job. After some negotiating, Kevin agreed to help Chance take down Phyllis.

Finally, Phyllis pretended to be horrified when Abby mentioned the second lawsuit against The Grand Phoenix. Phyllis offered to make them go away. However, Abby refused. Instead, she fired her lawyer, and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) overheard. The lawyer offered to help Abby, but Abby noted that it is Amanda’s friend Phyllis causing issues. Then Amanda told Abby not to worry about what others thought and to decide what winning looks like to her. Ultimately, Abby handed over her shares to Phyllis and then promised to make her life miserable. Abby noted she bought the building across the street and would create a hotel so grand that it would make Phyllis’s look like a shack.