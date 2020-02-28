Actress Skai Jackson Takes Out Restraining Order After Threat From Rapper Bhab Bhabie

Actress Skai Jackson is apparently not taking any chances after an online threat from rapper Bhad Bhabie.

As OK! Magazine reported, the former Disney Channel star was granted a restraining order from a judge after the 16-year-old rapper, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, allegedly threatened to “kill” her during a tiff on social media. The court order demands that Bregoli must stay at least 100 yards away from Skai and the 17-year-old actress’s home and workplace.

The report noted that Bregoli went off on Jackson last week, accusing her of posting from a fake account in a profanity-laced post.

“The bit*h is a huge fan! You’re a whole fan! She’s moving sneaky bro! Don’t go post about me on your fake page, bit*h,” Bregoli said in a video posted online. “If you got something to say about me, post it on your page. Show me you f*cking bold! The bit*h got me blocked on Instagram, blocked on Twitter, all type of sh*t. Like bit*h, grow up!”

She then grew more explicit in her threats.

“Bit*h, I’ll kill you! I’ll really kill you!” Bregoli added, not mentioning the actress by name.

Skai responded that she had “No time 4 negatives!” and the actress’s mother, Kiya Cole, also made a post warning Bhad Bhabie not to spread “trash negativity” on social media targeting her daughter. She called for Bregoli to share her phone number or address so they could have the discussion in person.

As TMZ reported, Bregoli accused Skai of making a fake account to trash her for spending time with rapper NBA YoungBoy, whom she had been romantically linked to in the past. The report noted that Bhad Bhabie seemed to think that Skai was into NBA YoungBoy, and used the anonymous account to trash her.

The TMZ report added that Skai told a judge she was afraid for her life and unable to sleep since the threat, fearing that Bregoli may be mentally unstable. Jackson also claimed that Bregoli had sent her a text message late last year saying she wanted to fight her.

Bregoli apparently didn’t think too much of the court order to stay away from Jackson. She shared an Instagram post promoting an upcoming album and said she would not apologize for her speaking out against Jackson.

“Go get your restraining order, Imma go get checks,” Bregoli wrote, tagging the online fashion store Fashion Nova in the post. Bregoli frequently promotes the outlet’s clothing.