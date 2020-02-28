Bulgarian Fitness Model Yanita Yancheva Shows Off Killer Body In Tiny String Bikini

Yanita Yancheva showed off her chiseled body on Thursday, February 27, when she took to her Instagram page to post a snapshot of herself by the pool.

The Bulgarian fitness model sported a two-piece bathing suit boasting three vertical blocks in light blue, brown and orange. The bikini top featured a classic triangle top with spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck. Another strap wrapped around her torso, tying in the back. The triangles were super small and sat high on her chest, showing off a bit of Yancheva‘s underboobs.

On her lower body, Yancheva had on a pair of matching string bottoms with spaghetti straps that tied on her sides. The sides sat high on her figure, leaving quite a bit of skin exposed on her strong hips. As the fitness model shared via the tag added to the photo, her swimsuit was from And Bagus, a brand designed in Bali.

For the photo, Yancheva sat poolside as she leaned back with her hands on the ground behind her for support. She had one leg stretched forward and the other lightly bent on top of it, which showcased her toned quads. The pose caused her core to engage, highlighting her stomach muscles in addition to showing off her itty bitty waist.

Yancheva wore her blond hair in a middle part with two small French braids on either side at the top of her head. The rest of her hair was styled down in loose strands that fell over her shoulders. Another braids could be seen amid the loose hair, adding a romantic detail to her hairstyle. Two loose strands at the front helped frame her face.

Yancheva added a second tag to the photo that revealed she was enjoying some relaxing time at Este Fitness & Spa in Sofia, Bulgaria. In her caption, the fitness bombshell shared the name of the book she is currently reading, and asked her fans to share what they are reading.

The photo racked up more than 71,600 likes and upwards of 390 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise Yancheva’s beauty and also to engage with her caption.

“The beast by Carolyn Walker [frowning cat emoji]… You’re the best [thumbs up emoji]… Love you [pink heart emoji],” one user wrote.

“Gorgeous, love the bikini,” replied another user, trailing the words with a heart-eyes emoji and a star.

“Wow! You’re a goddess! I like you,” a third fan raved.