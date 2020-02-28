Instagram Hottie Katie Bell Flashes Underboob In A Tiny White Crop Top & Tight Jeans

Katie Bell held nothing back in a tiny top for her latest Instagram post. The stunning model dazzled her followers with the snaps on Friday afternoon.

In the racy upload, Katie rocked a long-sleeved, white crop top and a pair of skintight, high-waisted jeans with holes downs the front. The top left little to the imagination as the model opted to go braless under the shirt, and flashing her underboob in the process.

The outfit showed off Katie’s toned arms, ample bust, tiny waist, flat tummy, rock hard abs, curvy hips, and legs. She accessorized the look with a thick bracelet around her wrist.

In the first photo, the brunette bombshell sat on an outdoor bench and leaned back with a seductive look on her face. The second shot featured Katie leaning forward as she looked over her shoulder and gave a sassy eye roll.

Katie wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part and styled in straight strands the fell down her back and over her shoulders. She also decided on a full face of makeup for the post.

The glam look consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a bright pink lipstick to complete the application.

In the background of the photo, some green trees on a bright sunny day can be seen. In the caption, Katie showed some attitude, and tells her fans to swipe to see both photos.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s over 1.8 million followers make short work of showing their appreciation for the post. The photos garnered more than 40,000 likes and over 750 comments in less than an hour after they were published to her account.

“Beautiful, I’m the biggest fan. I love you,” one of Katie’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“The sweetest and cutest,” another adoring fan stated.

“Do you know you’re perfect?” a third social media user told the model.

“You’re like a whole full pizza with extra cheese,” a fourth person commented.

The model has become a huge fan favorite on Instagram, and is known for her jaw dropping photos. She often sports tiny lingerie, skimpy bikinis, tight pants, and racy tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katie Bell steamed up social media earlier this week when she shared a video of herself dancing around her house in a white knotted crop top and red thong panties. To date, that post has racked up a whopping 172,000 likes and over 1,700 comments.