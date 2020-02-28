Kim Kardashian Sips Drink In Plunging White Bralette & Matching Skintight Leggings On Instagram

Kim Kardashian showed off another cozy outfit from her shapewear line, SKIMS, on her Instagram feed on Friday. In a new post on her account, the reality star rocked a plunging white bralette and a pair of skintight leggings that left little to the imagination.

The photo showed Kim sitting on the edge of a wooden table in what appeared to be her kitchen. In the background, green trees could be seen through a window as sunlight poured in. The rays washed over Kim’s killer body and she looked better than ever in her casual yet sext outfit, which did nothing but favors for her curves.

Kim’s look included a tiny, white bralette with a plunging neckline that barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out and looked close to a wardrobe malfunction. Her rock-hard abs were on full display between the top and a pair of matching leggings.

Kim’s white leggings hugged her curvy thighs and came up high on her hips, which drew attention to her hourglass figure. They clung to her long, lean legs and accentuated her shapely thighs.

Kim did not appear to be rocking any accessories with her outfit, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, smoky eyeshadow, and darkened and shaped eyebrows. She wore her long, black hair down in waves, which fell over her shoulders.

Kim sat on the corner of the table with one leg hanging off the edge. She held a white mug up to her mouth, which pushed her cleavage out of the bralette even further. In addition, she kept her back straight, which further emphasized her hourglass figure.

In the caption, Kim noted that the pieces were from SKIMS’ cotton collection.

The post garnered more than 428,000 likes and just over 1,780 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Wow girl, you’re beautiful,” one fan said.

“This is absolutely stunning, you can make anything look good,” another user added.

“Love you you are sooooo… Pretty,” a third follower wrote with red and black hearts.

Kim always knows how to drive her fans wild, especially with her SKIMS posts. Earlier this month, she kicked things up a notch when she rocked an elegant black and red dress with a high leg slit. That post garnered more than 2 million likes.