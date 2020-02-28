Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Sizzles In Off-White Sports Bra And Skintight Leggings To Stun 1.4 Million Fans

Qimmah Russo earned the attention of her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, in which she showed off her chiseled physique in a skintight workout set. On Friday, February 28, the fitness model and trainer took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots that showed her striking different poses, giving her fans different angles of her muscular body.

On her upper body, Russo rocked an off-white sports bra that featured a halter neckline adorned with littles holes, creating a fishnet-like pattern and texture. The top extended down past her sternum, leaving the model’s toned upper abs exposed.

Russo teamed her top with a pair of matching leggings that sat above her bellybutton, hugging her waistline. The yoga pants also boasted the same fishnet details around the calves. As Russo indicated in her caption, her set was from Ryderwear. She also revealed that this set from the brand’s new Oasis Seamless Collection, adding that her followers could enjoy a discount by applying her special code at the time of purchase.

The first snapshot showed Russo down on the floor of a gym, judging by the machinery and equipment featured in the background. The brunette bombshell leaned back with her hands on the floor behind her for support. Her legs were sprawled in front of her as she looked down at her body.

The second saw the California native with her left side to the camera as Russo lunged, placing her left leg in front while stretching the opposite leg back. Both of her arms were up above her head. The third shot was similar to the first, though this time her arms touched the side of her clothes as she smiled toward the left.

In the fourth and last photo, Russo also struck a similar pose. This time, she tilted her back back slightly and looked straight on at the camera with fierce eyes and lips parted.

The series was an immediate hit with her fans. In under an hour of going live, the photos have attracted more than 5,400 likes and upwards of 65 comments, promising that many more interactions will pour in throughout the day.

Instagram users used the occasion to rave about Russo’s beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji in the comments section.

“Love this color on you,” one user noted, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“You really are pretty af,” said another one, topping off the message with a few emojis, including a heart-eyes face and a fire.